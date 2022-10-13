Ahead of UN vote, nations warn of the effects of sanctions and more invasions
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly condemned Russia’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas while Kyiv’s allies committed more military aid after intense Russian missile strikes.
In New York, three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly – 143 countries – voted in favour of a resolution that called Moscow’s move illegal, deepening Russia’s international isolation.
Ahead of the vote, delegates expressed concern with what they deemed as violations of the UN Charter. Other representatives, like the ambassador for China, voiced harsh criticism against sanctions and “taking sides”.
Only four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution – Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus. Thirty-five countries abstained from the vote, including Russia’s strategic partner China, while the rest did not vote.
Reuters