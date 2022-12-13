Russia’s McDonald’s successor replacing Big Mac with ‘Big Hit’

Russian fast food chain Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty & that's it," on Monday said the Big Hit, complete with a new signature sauce, will be available in February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal will be making a comeback as "Kids' Combo."

McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.

Vkusno & tochka CEO Oleg Paroev said the company has overcome supply chain issues and was growing its share in a market traditionally dominated by foreign chains.

There are restrictions on the colours and products that Vkusno & tochka can use. It can no longer serve Big Macs, nor use the McDonald's-style sauce, Paroev explained.

"(The Big Hit) has its own sauce and a slightly different composition, a different layout of ingredients, but in terms of quality and taste it is very good," Paroev said.