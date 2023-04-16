IKEA lookalike 'Swed House' opens in Moscow to mixed reactions

IKEA halted all retail and production operations in Russia soon after Moscow started its "special military operation" against Ukraine, along with scores of other Western companies.

"We are not IKEA - we aim to be like IKEA, we have our own brands, our own goods. Yes, we have IKEA items as well," said Swed House general director Mamedali Kasymov.

"We sell them -- 15% to 20% of our range are original IKEA products. Nobody prohibited us from doing this ... our own Swed House goods are in big demand as well," he said, referring to the packed store.