'Dear friends' Xi and Putin meet in Moscow as Ukraine war rages

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov swiftly pointed out that Xi had not specifically spoken about Putin's participation in next year's election but added that the Kremlin shared his confidence in Russians' support for Putin.

When he first came to power, Putin vowed to end the chaos that gripped Russia after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, but the invasion of Ukraine has triggered by far the biggest challenge of his rule.

The war ushered in the gravest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, while Russia's military has suffered a series of defeats in Ukraine and the West has slapped the toughest sanctions ever on Russia's $2.1 trillion economy.

Xi was the first leader to meet the Russian president since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during its year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow said the charge was one of several "clearly hostile displays" and opened a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges. Beijing said the warrant reflected double standards.

Xi called Putin his "dear friend," and Putin used the same term with his guest.

China's "no limits" partnership with Russia has come under greater scrutiny, with the US concerned that Beijing might be considering supplying weapons to Moscow.

Beijing has denied that and also pushed back against what it casts as the West's fanning of the Ukraine war.

For Xi, the visit is a diplomatic tightrope.

China has released a broad 12-point proposal to solve the Ukraine crisis while strengthening relations with Moscow.

Putin told Xi he viewed China's proposals for a resolution of the Ukraine conflict with respect.

Beijing has repeatedly dismissed Western accusations that it is planning to arm Russia but says it wants a closer energy partnership after boosting imports of Russian coal, gas and oil.