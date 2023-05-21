Russia says Ukrainian city of Bakhmut captured

Prigozhin made the claim in a video in which he appeared in combat fatigues in front of a line of fighters holding Russian flags and Wagner banners.

Later Prigozhin's company, Concord, which has been releasing all his statements and videos, posted footage of Wagner fighters posing with Russian and Wagner flags in various locations said to be in Bakhmut.

Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Reuters: "This is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut."

Bakhmut has been the focus of the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's war in Ukraine, which is nearly at the end of its 15th month.