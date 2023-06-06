Critical dam in southern Ukraine is blown up

Satellite imagery released on Monday showed a portion of the Nova Kakhova dam in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Kherson region before and after being damaged.

The dam was later blown up on Tuesday, unleashing a flood of water across the war zone, according to both Ukrainian and Russian forces as both sides blamed the other for destroying the dam.

"The Kakhovka (dam) was blown up by the Russian occupying forces," the South command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Russian news agencies said the dam had been destroyed in shelling while a Russian-installed official said it was a terrorist attack - Russian shorthand for an attack by Ukraine.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the battlefield accounts from either side.