Russia says Ukrainian 'saboteurs' blew up Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that "Ukrainian saboteurs" had blown up a section of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline that carries fertilizer from Russia to Ukraine in the Kharkiv region on Monday.
"On June 5, at about 9 p.m. Moscow time (1800GMT), a Ukrainian sabotage reconnaissance group blew up the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline near Masyutivka, Kharkiv Region. As a result of this terrorist act, there were casualties among the civilian population. They were provided with the necessary medical assistance. At present, ammonia residues from Ukrainian territory are being drained through the damaged sections of the pipeline." Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson, said.
Kyiv has blamed Russia for repeatedly shelling it.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that it would take one to three months to repair the damaged Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.
The ammonia pipeline, the world's longest, may be key to the renewal of the Black Sea grain export deal.
The resumption of operations on this ammonia pipeline was one of Russia's conditions for the recent extension of the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine.
Moscow has said it will limit the number of ships allowed to travel to Ukraine's Pivdennyi port near Odesa under the deal until the pipeline is restarted. It has been shut since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February.
"The ammonia pipeline was one of the linchpins of the implementation of the agreements made in Istanbul on July 22, The (pipeline) was key to global food security," Zakharova said.
Reuters