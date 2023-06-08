Russia says Ukrainian 'saboteurs' blew up Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that it would take one to three months to repair the damaged Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.

The ammonia pipeline, the world's longest, may be key to the renewal of the Black Sea grain export deal.

The resumption of operations on this ammonia pipeline was one of Russia's conditions for the recent extension of the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine.

Moscow has said it will limit the number of ships allowed to travel to Ukraine's Pivdennyi port near Odesa under the deal until the pipeline is restarted. It has been shut since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February.

"The ammonia pipeline was one of the linchpins of the implementation of the agreements made in Istanbul on July 22, The (pipeline) was key to global food security," Zakharova said.

Reuters