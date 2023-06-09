Mines uprooted in Ukraine dam disaster could pose danger for years - Red Cross

He said mines laid in the 1940s and under seawater ever since sometimes still functioned, and the danger would not disappear when the flood waters in southern Ukraine eventually receded.

"The risk would worsen when the water recedes because debris will be covering, potentially, the mines. So you can't see them. This is why we are extremely worried about the situation."

The war in Ukraine, the biggest in Europe since World War Two, has left a huge amount of mines and unexploded ordnance across large parts of Ukraine - risk campaigners have been warning about since Russia sent in troops in February last year.

Besides anti-personnel mines, both sides have used anti-tank mines and artillery shells. The exact number of mines in Ukraine is unclear, said Tollefsen.

Tollefsen said the issue with mines was not necessarily the nominal number but where they were laid - especially in a heavily agricultural country such as Ukraine.

He said territory downstream from the Kakhovka dam - near the front lines in the war - contained fields of anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines laid by parties to the conflict.

Reuters