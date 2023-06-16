IAEA's Grossi says river levels low after visiting Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Grossi's trip to the Zaporizhzhia plant was delayed by a day for security reasons amid continued heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Russian forces captured both the nuclear plant and the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam shortly after President Vladimir Putin sent them into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Grossi has repeatedly called for an end to fighting in the vicinity of the facility to avoid any catastrophic accidents. The plant's six reactors are currently in shutdown.

Russia and Ukraine blame each for shelling the facility. This has repeatedly cut power lines. There are diesel generators at the plant, which also have alternative water sources.

Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear energy firm Rosatom, was quoted by RIA news agency as saying that Grossi had observed during his visit the security measures taken at the plant to ensure its safety following the breach of the dam.

Reuters