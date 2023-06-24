Putin says Wagner mutiny is 'treason', punishment will be harsh

One Russian security source told Reuters Wagner fighters had also taken control of military facilities in the city of Voronezh, which is about 500 km (310 miles) south of Moscow. Reuters could not independently confirm that assertion or many of the details provided by Prigozhin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address that an "armed mutiny" by the Wagner Group mercenary force was treason and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

He said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that "decisive action" would be taken to stabilise the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had taken control of all military installations.

The dramatic turn, with many details unclear, looked like the biggest domestic crisis President Vladimir Putin has faced since he ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine - something he called a "special military operation" - in February last year.

Reuters