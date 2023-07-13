UN chief sends Putin proposal to keep Black Sea grain deal alive

Russia has threatened to ditch the grain deal, which expires on Monday because several demands to dispatch its own grain and fertilizer abroad have not been met. The last two ships travelling under the Black Sea agreement are currently loading cargo at the Ukrainian port of Odesa ahead of the deadline.

A key demand by Moscow is the reconnection of the Russian agricultural bank Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT international payment network. It was cut off by the European Union in June 2022 over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. An EU spokesperson said in May the EU was not considering reinstating Russian banks.