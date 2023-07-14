Who is the veteran mercenary that Putin proposed to command Wagner?

"Sedoi" is the nom de guerre of Andrei Troshev, a senior Wagner commander, according to European Union sanctions documents, French official documents, sources with knowledge of the matter and Russian media reports.

France's Treasury describes Troshev's call sign as "Siedoy".

His associates include Dmitry Utkin, a former GRU military intelligence special forces officer and a founder of Wagner, the EU said.

Pro-Wagner channels on Telegram have repeatedly said Troshev is known by the call sign "Sedoi" and that he is one of Wagner's most senior commanders.

The Kommersant newspaper quoted Putin as saying that "Sedoi" had been the real commander of Wagner.