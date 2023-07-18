Russian Defence Ministry preparing response to bridge attack: Putin
Russia will respond to the attack on the Kerch Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday at a meeting with Russian and Crimean officials on the situation with the bridge.
“Of course, there will be a response from Russia. The Ministry of Defense is preparing relevant proposals,” the Russian President announced.
An attack before dawn damaged part of a bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea.
The strike Monday has forced the span’s temporary closure for a second time in less than a year.
Two people were killed and their daughter was injured.
Vehicle traffic on the Kerch Bridge came to a standstill, while rail traffic across the 19-kilometre (12-mile) span was halted for about six hours.
Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee said the strike was carried out by two Ukrainian maritime drones.
The attack was the second major strike on the bridge since October when a truck bomb blew up two of its sections.
Putin said the FSB, the Investigative Committee, and a number of other departments were instructed to look into the incident in detail.
"I have no doubt that all circumstances will be established. Considering that this is a second terrorist attack happening on the Crimean Bridge, I am waiting for concrete proposals to improve the security of this strategically important transport facility," said Putin.
He called the attack “senseless from a military point of view” because the Kerch Bridge is not used for military transport anymore.
AP