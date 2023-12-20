Hyundai Motor to sell auto plant in Russia

The carmaker’s board of directors approved selling Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Russia in St. Petersburg, along with a General Motor plant it acquired in 2020 to the Russian automotive service firm Art-Finance.

“We have reviewed various options on the sellout and thought it would be the right time,” said an official from Hyundai Motor Group.

“Among the local companies who sought to acquire the Russian plant, Art-Finance offered the best bid.”

The plant has been shut down due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since March of last year.

Hyundai did not disclose details of the deal and said it is currently negotiating terms with the Russian company.

Hyundai will continue to provide after-sales service for cars sold within the country, it added.