Missile remnants found in Kharkiv appear to be from North Korea - weapons experts
Missile remnants found in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and filmed by Reuters appear to be from North Korea, leading weapons experts told Reuters on Friday.
The conclusions come a day after the United States said Russia had fired North Korean short-range ballistic missiles at Ukraine in what Washington called a "significant and concerning escalation" in arms cooperation between the two countries.
Ukraine also said on Friday that Russia had struck Ukraine with missiles from North Korea for the first time. It did not provide evidence.
Dutch researcher and expert on North Korea's military, Joost Oliemans, examined footage of debris after a missile strike filmed in Kharkiv by Reuters on January 2.
"Even in the very small details, so down to components like cable raceways and individual bolts and the engine section, we can see that everything is almost a perfect match for this North Korean missile," he said in an interview.
U.S.-based weapons expert Jeffrey Lewis, at Middlebury College, concurred, citing details such as the signature configuration of the missile's connecting bolts.
North Korea has been under a United Nations arms embargo since it first tested a nuclear bomb in 2006. UN Security Council resolutions - approved with Russian support - ban countries from trading weapons or other military equipment with North Korea.
Both Moscow and Pyongyang have previously denied conducting any arms deals, but vowed last year to deepen military relations.
"Especially as a United Nations Security Council member, Russia should be adhering to the sanctions on North Korea... So that's really a very gross violation," ," Oliemans said.
"It's just that there's no physical mechanism in place to prevent Russia from importing clandestinely, even very obviously clandestinely, importing weapon systems if they choose to do so."
The head of Kharkiv's regional state administration, Oleh Syniehubov said earlier on Friday that the markings had been erased from the missiles but that they had not been produced in Russia.
