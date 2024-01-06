Missile remnants found in Kharkiv appear to be from North Korea - weapons experts

U.S.-based weapons expert Jeffrey Lewis, at Middlebury College, concurred, citing details such as the signature configuration of the missile's connecting bolts.

North Korea has been under a United Nations arms embargo since it first tested a nuclear bomb in 2006. UN Security Council resolutions - approved with Russian support - ban countries from trading weapons or other military equipment with North Korea.

Both Moscow and Pyongyang have previously denied conducting any arms deals, but vowed last year to deepen military relations.

"Especially as a United Nations Security Council member, Russia should be adhering to the sanctions on North Korea... So that's really a very gross violation," ," Oliemans said.

"It's just that there's no physical mechanism in place to prevent Russia from importing clandestinely, even very obviously clandestinely, importing weapon systems if they choose to do so."

The head of Kharkiv's regional state administration, Oleh Syniehubov said earlier on Friday that the markings had been erased from the missiles but that they had not been produced in Russia.

Reuters