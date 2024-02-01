Rumors of Ukraine's commander dismissal reveal top brass divisions

“Zelenskiy has the right to remove Zaluzhnyi. But he needs to have a very good justification for that, a very good explanation which is understandable to Ukrainians,” said Oleksii Haran, research director at the Democratic Initiatives Foundation in Kyiv.

“We know that if Zaluzhnyi is dismissed right now, it will be used by Russian propaganda, it will be used by forces, including those inside the United States, which are delaying supplies of arms to Ukraine. So this won’t be a good thing,” Haran said.

Zaluzhnyi enjoys widespread popularity across the country and the military, but he has been at odds with Zelenskiy since saying in an interview with The Economist last year that the fighting with Russia had stalemated. The president denied that was the case.

Russian state media delighted Wednesday at Western reports on the rumours, covering the story several times during the flagship discussion program “60 Minutes” on the Russia 1 television channel as well as during news bulletins on the news channel Russia 24.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that the Kremlin is “of course” following the news about Zaluzhnyi.

“There are still many questions,” Peskov said, according to Tass, adding: “One thing remains obvious: The Kyiv regime has many problems, everything is wrong there. This is clear.”

“It’s obvious that the failed counter-offensive and the problems at the front have led to growing conflict ... both in the military and civilian elite” in Kyiv, Peskov said. He predicted that “these conflicts will grow” as Russia’s military operation “continues successfully.”

Ukraine's ground commander declined offer to replace his boss as army chief - source

Ukraine's ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi was offered the job of replacing his boss Zaluzhnyi as commander of the armed forces, but declined, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ukrainian media reported that Zelenskiy asked General Zaluzhnyi, head of the Ukrainian army, to step aside this week, but that he refused.

His exit as army chief would represent a huge shake-up in the Ukrainian military, which is fending off multiple Russian attacks in the east as uncertainty grows over the future of vital U.S. and European Union support.

The source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, was unable to say exactly how or when the job offer was communicated to Syrskyi.

The Ukrainian General Staff and the president's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ukrainian media have tipped Syrskyi and military spy chief Kyrylo Budanov as two possible successors to Zaluzhnyi.

The defence of Kyiv and a lightning advance in the northeastern Kharkiv region were overseen by Syrskyi.

AP

Reuters