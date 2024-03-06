Ukrainian attacks increasingly sap the power of Russia’s Black Sea fleet

UKRAINE’S DEADLY WEAPONS

The smart use of remote-controlled drone boats laden with explosives has allowed Ukraine to tip the scales of naval warfare in its favour despite Russia’s massive superiority in firepower. The Magura drones are equipped with advanced GPS and cameras, and have a low radar signature that makes them hard to detect.

Its latest version, the Magura V5, is 5.5 meters (18 feet) long, weighs up to 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) and has a range of up to 800 kilometres (500 miles), 60 hours of battery life, and a 200-kilogram (440-pound) payload, according to Ukrainian authorities. It also beams live video to operators.

Ukraine also has relied on cruise missiles provided by the U.K. and France for striking Russian assets in Crimea. The missiles — produced jointly by Britain and France and called Storm Shadow by the U.K. and SCALP-EG by France — are launched from Ukraine’s Soviet-era warplanes and have a range of more than 250 kilometres (155 miles).

Western officials praise the efficiency of the Ukrainian attacks, noting that Kyiv has smartly used its limited resources to defeat far stronger Russian forces and destroy about 20% of the Black Sea fleet, effectively blunting Moscow’s naval dominance.

ENDING THE RUSSIAN BLOCKADE

The successful strikes on Russian naval assets have allowed Ukraine to increase its food and other Black Sea exports despite Russia’s withdrawal last summer from a deal that guaranteed safe shipment of Ukrainian grain.

Moscow’s pullback from the deal raised the possibility of Russian attacks on ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other products, posing a threat to the Ukrainian economy and global food security.

However the steady series of successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian warships and other military assets in the area have put Russia’s fleet on the defensive, limiting its offensive capability.

HOW DID RUSSIA REACT?

Although the Russian Defense Ministry has mostly kept quiet about the Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on its naval assets, Russian military bloggers and commentators have harshly criticized the military brass for its slow and sloppy response to the threat.

The strikes have forced the Russian navy to take precautions that have affected its operations, including relocating some of its ships from ports in Crimea farther east to Novorossiysk to better protect them.

Despite the damage from Ukrainian attacks, the Black Sea fleet remains a powerful force and is still capable of launching long-range cruise missile strikes at Ukraine. Russian air bases in Crimea also have remained operational, hosting warplanes that have continued flying combat sorties to support its ground operations in the region.

Russian military bloggers reported that the head of the Black Sea fleet, Adm. Viktor Sokolov, was dismissed last month following the latest losses of warships. There was no official confirmation of his ouster.