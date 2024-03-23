No Thai casualties in deadly Moscow attack that killed at least 40 people

Reuters reported that at least 40 people were killed and 145 wounded on Friday when gunmen in camouflage opened fire on concert-goers near Moscow. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for what was one of the deadliest attacks on Russia in decades.

Several gunmen began shooting civilians who were cowering in the Crocus City Hall just before Soviet-era rock group "Picnic" was about to perform to a full house at the 6,200-seat theatre in a suburb west of Moscow, it said.

The ministry added that local authority had sent special force units to control the situation, while several firetrucks and ambulances were also dispatched to help the victims.

Russia's Federal Security Service has increased security measures at crowded public locations, such as train stations, said the Foreign Ministry, adding that the mayor of Moscow had cancelled all sporting, cultural and public events, including public gatherings, in Moscow scheduled for this weekend.

The ministry said it would update the situation as soon as it has more information.