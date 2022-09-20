K-pop's Blackpink push global goals at UN

Gorman read a new poem in the UN General Assembly chamber in New York, a day before world leaders start making annual speeches to the 193-member body.

"I only ask that you care before it's too late, that you live aware and awake, that you lead with love in hours of hate. I challenge you to heed this call, I dare you to shape our fate. Above all, I dare you to do good, so that the world might great," said Gorman to a round of applause.

Gorman and Blackpink were taking part in an event to promote the 17 sustainable development goals created by the United Nations in 2015.

Speaking via video, the four members of Blackpink - UN advocates for sustainable development goals - urged people to decrease energy consumption, choose local produce and cut food waste.