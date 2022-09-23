Boeing to pay $200 million to settle civil charges it misled investors about 737 MAX

The SEC also said former Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg had agreed to pay $1 million.

"In times of crisis and tragedy, it is especially important that public companies and executives provide full, fair, and truthful disclosures to the markets," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. He added that Boeing and Muilenburg "failed in this most basic obligation."

The SEC said Boeing and Muilenburg did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings. The regulatory agency said a fund will be established for the benefit of harmed investors.

The SEC charged Boeing and Muilenburg "with making materially misleading public statements following crashes of Boeing airplanes in 2018 and 2019."

Boeing confirmed the settlement and noted it did not admit or deny wrongdoing. It said it had made "fundamental changes that have strengthened our safety processes" and said the "settlement is part of the company’s broader effort to responsibly resolve outstanding legal matters related to the 737 MAX accidents."