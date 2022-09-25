Fiona slams Canada's Atlantic coast, capsizing homes

"People have seen their homes washed away, seen the winds, ripped schools, roofs off. But as Canadians, as we always do in times of difficulty, we will be there for each other," Trudeau said at a press conference.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the centre of the storm, downgraded to Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, was now in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and losing some steam. The NHC cancelled hurricane and tropical storm warnings for the region.

Port aux Basques, on the southwest tip of Newfoundland with a population of 4,067, bore the brunt of the storm's rage.

The mayor was forced to declare a state of emergency and evacuated parts of the town that suffered flooding and road washouts.

Mayor Brian Buttons from Channel-Port Aux Basques in Newfoundland said he was declaring a state of emergency on Saturday after powerful storm Fiona slammed into eastern Canada.

"My only message to you people right now is if you don't leave now, we may not be able to get you out of there when we really need to, so you need to go now." Mayor Buttons warned his citizens.

Several homes and an apartment building were dragged out to sea, Rene Roy, editor-in-chief of Wreckhouse Weekly in Port aux Basques, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

“With the storm track the way it is, that puts southwestern parts of Newfoundland and Labrador right in that area of some of those extreme wind," Bob Robichaud, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre, said at an online briefing by officials.