Foreign Affairs Minister Don delivers statement at UNGA77 in New York
On Saturday (September 24), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pradmudwinai delivered statement at the General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
Don stressed the urgent need to strengthen multilateral cooperation to address current global crises, both from nature and man-made such as food and energy crisis, pandemic, conflict, and climate change. He urged the international community to reaffirm the commitment to multilateral system and called for collective efforts to drive forward collaborations during this crucial time in support of the Secretary-General’s initiatives outline in the Our Common Agenda report.
Don further highlighted Thailand’s support for Black Sea Grain Initiative initiated by the United Nations and stressed the importance of this initiative to help keep global supply chains open. Apart from food insecurity, it is vital to strengthen healthcare system through Universal Health Coverages or UHC while reforming the global health architecture in order to address the current shortcomings of health systems.
On climate change, Don demonstrated Thailand’s readiness to submit Nationally Determined Contributions: NDCs and long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategies (LT-LEDS) at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). He also emphasised the need for the international community to restore confidence in the multilateral system and working closely on the issues of mutual interest, which also includes providing humanitarian assistance to countries in need and the promotion human rights. To this end, Thailand presents its candidacy for the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) membership for the term 2025-2027.
The Foreign Affairs Minister pointed out that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) could be achieved only through international cooperation and Thailand considers the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model (BCG) as a mean to drive forward a more balanced development. He stressed that regional cooperation such as Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) can complement the multilateral system. This year, Thailand plays host to APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting under the main theme of “Open. Connect. Balance.”
On this occasion, Don proposed that key stakeholders of the Ukraine crisis to assemble at three venues in Southeast Asia - ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, G20 Summit in Bali and APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok – to use the opportunities to talks towards exit to the crisis with possible participation of the UN. He also encouraged the international communities to respond to global crises with a mindful and positive outlook in order to overcome challenges and to achieve global peace to all mankind.