Foreign Affairs Minister Don delivers statement at UNGA77 in New York

Don stressed the urgent need to strengthen multilateral cooperation to address current global crises, both from nature and man-made such as food and energy crisis, pandemic, conflict, and climate change. He urged the international community to reaffirm the commitment to multilateral system and called for collective efforts to drive forward collaborations during this crucial time in support of the Secretary-General’s initiatives outline in the Our Common Agenda report.

Don further highlighted Thailand’s support for Black Sea Grain Initiative initiated by the United Nations and stressed the importance of this initiative to help keep global supply chains open. Apart from food insecurity, it is vital to strengthen healthcare system through Universal Health Coverages or UHC while reforming the global health architecture in order to address the current shortcomings of health systems.

On climate change, Don demonstrated Thailand’s readiness to submit Nationally Determined Contributions: NDCs and long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategies (LT-LEDS) at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). He also emphasised the need for the international community to restore confidence in the multilateral system and working closely on the issues of mutual interest, which also includes providing humanitarian assistance to countries in need and the promotion human rights. To this end, Thailand presents its candidacy for the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) membership for the term 2025-2027.