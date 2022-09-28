Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba

"There will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge on the Gulf Coast region and of course, the highest risk will be in that southwest Florida region from Naples up to Sarasota. There's also potential for flash flooding and river flooding with 10 to 20 inches across central and northeast Florida. If you are in an evacuation zone, particularly in those southwest Florida counties, you know, your time to evacuate is coming to an end. You need to evacuate now. You're going to start feeling major impacts of this storm relatively soon," DeSantis told reporters at a news conference in Tallahassee.

US President Joe Biden spoke with DeSantis earlier on Tuesday evening and discussed how the federal government could help the state in preparing for Hurricane Ian, the White House said

Biden said he told mayors of three Florida cities to contact him personally if they need anything on Tuesday, to assure them federal support is pre-positioned to deploy food, shelter and help after the storm passes.

''I told each one of them in my conversations separately, whatever they need. I mean this, sincerely, whatever they need, contact me directly and they know how to do that," Biden said at a White House event to discuss lowering health care costs.

Biden also told the mayors it was important to encourage residents to heed evacuation orders.

The U.S. federal emergency agency warned Florida residents not to be complacent about Hurricane Ian.

It has been over 100 years since Tampa, where Ian is forecast to make landfall, has taken a direct hit from a hurricane.

The US government has in place 128,000 gallons of fuel, 300 Army Corp of Engineer personnel, 3.7 million meals and over 3 million gallons of water, 29 Red Cross shelters, 200 ambulances and four medical teams.