Biden warns S Arabia of ‘consequences’ after Opec+ move to cut production

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave no timeline for any possible action but made it clear the United States would be watching the situation closely “over the coming weeks and months”.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez had said the US must immediately freeze all cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales.

Opec Plus, which also groups Russia, announced plans for an oil production cut, ignoring lobbying by US officials against such a move, especially amid an increase in oil prices, which has hit people hard.

US officials had earlier tried to persuade Saudi Arabia not to go in for the production cut, but de factor ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was reportedly not convinced.