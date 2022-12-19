Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
Twitter users voted in a poll for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform, in a backlash against the billionaire less than two months after he took over.
Results on Monday showed about 57.5% of votes were for "Yes," while 42.5% were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday (December 18) evening. Over 17.5 million people took part in the vote.
Musk said on Sunday he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should.
The poll comes after Twitter's Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.
Wall Street's main stock indexes were subdued at the open on Monday after two straight weeks of losses on recession worries, while Tesla shares rose after a poll showed Elon Musk should quit as Twitter's CEO.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.99 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 32,921.45.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.43 points, or 0.04%, at 3,853.79, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.03 points, or 0.02%, to 10,707.44 at the opening bell.
Reuters