Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for bipartisan support in speech to US Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the US Congress on Wednesday that the tens of billions of dollars of aid it had approved to help it fight a Russian invasion was not charity, but an investment in global security.
In his first visit out of his country since the war began in February, Zelenskiy told lawmakers in the soaring House of Representatives chamber that he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis - a major point as Republicans are due to take the majority in the House on Jan. 3.
"Your money is not charity," Zelenskiy said, clad in the khaki fatigues that have been his public uniform throughout the 300 days of the conflict. "It is an investment in global security and democracy."
Following a meeting at the White House with Democratic President Joe Biden, Zelenskiy's speech needed to resonate with House Republicans, who have voiced increasing scepticism about continuing to send so much aid to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy's arrival was greeted with multiple raucous ovations in the nearly full chamber. Three members held up a large Ukrainian flag as he walked in.
"It is a great honour for me to be at the U.S. Congress and speak to you and all Americans. Against all doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking," said Zelenskiy.
"We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world," he said.
Zelenskiy joined a long list of world leaders to address joint meetings of the Senate and House, a tradition that began in 1874 with a visit by Hawaiian King Kalakaua and included almost legendary wartime visits by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as well as kings, queens and one pope.
House members and senators from both parties leaped repeatedly to their feet to cheer parts of Zelenskiy's speech in English such as, "Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender," as he likened his country's battle against Moscow's forces to great battles of World War Two and even the American Revolution.
There are no signs of peace talks to end the war and both Russia and Ukraine have signalled a willingness to keep fighting, although Zelenskiy said he discussed a 10-point Ukrainian peace formula with Biden.
"I'm glad that President Biden supported our peace initiative today. Each of you today ladies and gentlemen can assist in the implementation to ensure that American leadership remains solid, bicameral, and bipartisan," Zelenskiy said to the lawmakers.
