Trump tax returns to be released by US House panel on Friday

The Democratic-controlled committee obtained the returns last month as part of an investigation into Trump's taxes, after a lengthy court battle that ended with the US Supreme Court ruling in the committee's favour.

The committee released a report on its findings last week, which said the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) broke its own rules by not auditing Trump for three of the four years of his presidency.

The documents to be released on Friday are expected to include Trump's tax returns filed between 2015 and 2021, the years he ran for and served as president.

A spokesperson for Trump declined to comment.

Trump's tax returns were not released alongside last week's report because they contained sensitive information that had to be redacted before publication, committee members said.