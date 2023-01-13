'Congress has to investigate' - McCarthy on Biden classified documents

The top US law enforcement official made the announcement hours after a White House lawyer on Thursday disclosed that Biden's legal team had found a second set of classified papers from his time as vice president at a storage space at his Delaware home. The White House on Monday disclosed that classified documents from his vice presidential days were discovered in November at a think tank in Washington.

Garland said Robert Hur, a former US attorney in Maryland, would serve as special counsel.

Special counsels are sometimes appointed to investigate politically sensitive cases and they carry out their responsibilities with a degree of independence from the Justice Department leadership including Garland, who was appointed by Biden. Special counsels sometimes, but not always, pursue criminal charges.

Garland in November named a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the Republican former president's handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump, defeated by Biden in 2020, in November announced a 2024 run for the presidency.

Biden, 80, is expected to formally launch a re-election campaign in the coming months. The disclosures about the documents already have caused him political worries.

The president told reporters on Thursday that he will get a chance to speak on "all of this soon," before reading from a prepared statement that echoed the information.