Ten killed in mass shooting in Los Angeles area

Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, and at least one was in critical condition.

"Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are responding to assist Monterey Park Police Department with a shooting death investigation. There are ten deceased," the department said in a brief statement.

"There is no additional information available at this time."

The department said the suspect was male, but it was not clear if he was still at large.

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT on Sunday, January 22) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, US media reported.

Footage posted on social media showed injured people on stretchers being taken to ambulances by emergency staff. Around the scene of the shooting - reported to have been at a dance club - police guarded cordoned-off streets, the video showed.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighbouring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred," Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.