Federal Reserve raises interest rates amid banking turmoil

Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened his post-meeting news conference with remarks focused on the recent banking crisis, seeking to reassure depositors, consumers and businesses that the system was sound after the spate of actions that the central bank and other regulators have taken in the last two weeks.

The Fed chief said officials "are prepared to use all of our tools as needed to keep it safe and sound."

The turmoil, however, probably will take a toll on growth and the economic outlook, he said, with recent events likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses.