Taiwan's president arrives in New York in sensitive US stopover

China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its territory, has repeatedly warned US officials not to meet Tsai, who is on her first US stopover since 2019, seeing it as showing support for the island's desire to be seen as a separate country.

China staged major war games around Taiwan in August when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei. Taiwan's armed forces say they are watching for any Chinese moves when Tsai is abroad.

Tsai is en route to Guatemala and Belize, two of the few countries that recognise Taiwan diplomatically. She will stay in New York until Saturday and will also visit Los Angeles on her return from Central America. She is expected to meet McCarthy in California, although this is not officially confirmed.