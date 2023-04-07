Republican-led Tennessee House expels two Democrats after gun control protest

Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two young Black legislators, were removed by the Republican supermajority.

But the resolution to remove a third Democratic member who stood with them during the protest on the House floor, Gloria Johnson, a white woman, came up one vote short.

Republican Representatives Andrew Farmer, Gino Bulso, and Bud Hulsey had filed the three resolutions on Monday to expel their Democratic colleagues, saying they broke decorum by leading the demonstration in the well of the House floor.

The House voted 72-25 along party lines to remove Jones and 69-26 to remove Pearson. But Johnson was spared when the vote to expel her came up 65-30.

Johnson may have been spared because unlike Jones and Pearson, she did not use a megaphone to lead chants during last Thursday's protest when hundreds of demonstrators flooded into the statehouse.

That protest came four days after a Nashville school shooting killed three 9-year-old children and three school staff members.