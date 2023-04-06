Taiwan's Tsai, US Speaker McCarthy laud 'bond' after historic meeting

Both discussed a sense of mutual support and cooperation in their statements.

Tsai thanked the US Congress for standing by Taiwan when democracy was under threat and said she had cited former US President Ronald Reagan in telling McCarthy and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers of her belief that "to preserve peace, we must be strong."

"I would like to add that we are stronger when we are together," she said standing side-by-side with McCarthy after their meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

They stood in an atrium in front of a blue and white Boeing aircraft that Reagan flew on as president in the 1980s.

"We will honour our obligations and reiterate our commitment to our shared values behind which all Americans are united," said McCarthy, a Republican who through his House position is number three in the US leadership hierarchy, said the friendship between Taiwan and the US is "a matter of profound