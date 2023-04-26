"Four more years!"-Biden rallies workers in first appearance after announcing 2024 candidacy

"More younger candidates for President": Reaction from Arizona to President Biden's re-election campaign

"I'm really excited," Technology Manager, Randy Bravo, 35, told Reuters on Tuesday after reading the news on his phone. "Primarily because, you know, as a gay man, you know, a lot of my rights with the other parties can be in jeopardy," he elaborated.

Trump, 76, also faces concerns about his age with 35% of Republicans saying he is too old.

Democrat voter and Public Policy Consultant, Joan Isaacson, 57, reacted to the news by saying, "I was hoping that there would be more candidates in the running for consideration and I think the age is a factor because we have so many young people with important ideas and they need to have a voice in our government."

College student Zach Wargo, 21, who voted for Biden in 2020 was shocked by the news. "I find it a little bit surprising knowing his age, I'm not sure how to feel about it," he said. Wargo hopes to have more options when it's time to submit his ballot. "I really do hope that we get younger candidates, I think that's one thing that a lot of millennials and Gen Z type of people want, is more younger candidates for president rather than the same two people who ran four years ago and even in 2016," he added.

Concern in Seattle over "old, white male patriarchy" after Biden announces re-election campaign

"Well, it's just it's time we have some new blood in the presidency. It was really nice when Barack was in because he was a younger man, had a little bit more energy." Pike Place Market vendor Therese Diekhans, 66, told Reuters in Seattle. "It's nice with Biden because he does have the wisdom and he's got the experience of decades in Congress. But it would be nice to get out of the old male white patriarchy and into something else.”

"Well, I know that he's an older gentleman and probably has some wisdom, but at the same time, I'm getting to be close to 50 myself and slowing down a bit," said truck driver Jerry Jensen, 49, of Seattle, weighing his options for the next president. "I can only imagine what it must be like for older gentlemen like that to take on such a big project. It's admirable, but I don't know if he might be my first choice in a situation like that."

"Don't want to go backwards": Reaction from Los Angeles to President Biden's re-election bid

Voters in Los Angeles had mixed reactions. Terri Crookham is keen on a change.

“I would prefer some totally different people being in those things. We've seen what we've had in those choices. We know what is there. And so I think it's better to have some new choices and some new leadership," she said.

“Some pros are we're not dealing with the Trump craziness. That was just so overwhelming to me it kind of made me stress. So for me, that’s the biggest pro and that we're kind of getting back on track getting over Covid. Cons, I think he's just old,” Los Angeles native Willy Beaman told Reuters.

Biden would be 86 by the end of a prospective second term, almost a decade higher than the average U.S. male's life expectancy.

Doctors declared Biden, who does not drink alcohol and exercises five times a week, 'fit for duty' after an examination in February. The White House says his record shows that he is mentally sharp enough for the rigours of the job.

“I'm kind of at the point where I don't care, who’s going to run, and would I like a better candidate? Yes. But I definitely don't want to go back to what we had before. So that's why I say I'm in the middle,” Byron Ferrer said.

Biden will be joined in his 2024 quest by his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is featured prominently in his campaign video.

'The more fools there are in America, the better for us' - Moscow residents on Biden 2024 re-election bid

Muscovites reacted with indifference to US President Joe Biden's announcement on Tuesday that he would seek reelection in 2024, with some questioning whether he was too old for the bid.

"I think that a second term will be too much for him. ... Maybe he has some magic pills, then maybe he will succeed, who knows?" Moscow resident Dmitry told Reuters.

The United States has provided Ukraine with substantial support, drawing condemnation from Russian officials who accuse Washington of playing a direct role in the conflict.

"I'm against Biden. I'm against what's going on in the world right now. I'm for peace for all," said Diana, standing in Moscow's central Red Square.

White House says Biden would serve all eight years if re-elected

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that if re-elected, President Joe Biden would serve for eight years.

Jean-Pierre tweeted this after declining to respond if the President intended to serve the full term if his 2024 run for the White House is successful.

