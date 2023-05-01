'We have zero leads' in hunt for Texas shooter - FBI

Capers said on Saturday (April 29) that the suspect stepped out of his house on Friday night and started shooting off rounds in his yard, which is when some of the victims stepped out to ask him to stop.

Both parties then went back to their houses. Oropesa "topped off his magazine and walked down his driveway" onto the street then "into the people's house and started shooting," Capers said.

Capers had said most of the victims had been shot in the head, "almost execution-style." Police said all five were from Honduras.

Police had been called to the suspect's house on a couple of previous occasions over complaints about noise from gunfire in his yard, Capers said.

The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8. They were all believed to be living in the house, but were not members of a single family, according to the FBI.

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 176 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

'Horrible and ugly' - at vigil, tearful shooting survivor says he lost wife and son

A man who lost his wife and son in a shooting incident in Texas on Friday (April 28) has described harrowing moments when his neighbour allegedly came into his home and opened fire with an AR-15.

At a vigil on Sunday attended by survivors of the shooting in Cleveland, Texas, Wilson Garcia tearfully recounted the incident.

"I don't have words to describe what happened,” Wilson told reporters. “What happened was horrible and ugly. I lived through it because I was there and managed to miraculously escape.”

Garcia, who lost his wife Sonia Argentina Guzman and his 9-year-old son, Daniel Enrique Laso said he survived by jumping out of a window.

Garcia said they had called the police five times before the shooting started after his neighbour refused their polite entreaties to stop shooting because it was upsetting his baby son.

Garcia said his one-and-a-half-month-old son survived because two of the deceased victims hid him under a pile of clothes.

Wilson Garcia said that Oropesa appeared to be intoxicated.

Wilson Garcia said most of the victims had been shot in the head, “he came and shot everybody in the head."