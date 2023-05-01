JP Morgan to buy First Republic's assets and assume deposit base

The FDIC statement said that First Republic had total assets of $229.1 billion as of April 13 and $103.9 billion worth of deposits.

"Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did," said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. “Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop a bid to execute the transaction in a way to minimize costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.”

The rescue comes less than two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed amid a deposit flight from US lenders, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilize markets. Those failures came after crypto-focused Silvergate voluntarily liquidated.

The failed bank's 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank from Monday, according to the statement.