Fed delivers small interest rate hike, opens door to pause in tightening cycle

Top of mind for Powell: inflation and the impact of a credit tightening Fed officials feel is still evolving in the wake of both higher interest rates and a financial sector rattled by the recent failure of three US banks.

Powell said he hoped the Fed would be able to "draw a line" under the recent spate of bank failures with the takeover of First Republic this week by J.P. Morgan Chase.

Risks around a US debt limit standoff between Republicans in Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden have added to the sense of caution about trying to tighten financial conditions further.

"I would just say this it's essential that the debt ceiling be raised in a timely way so that the US government can pay all of its bills when they're due," Powell said. "A failure to do that would be unprecedented. We'd be in uncharted territory and the consequences to the US economy would be highly uncertain and could be quite adverse."

Reuters