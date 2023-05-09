'Out of control' wildfires burn in Alberta

Alberta wildfire information manager Christie Tucker announced 390,000 hectares have been burned through in the province so far this year.

Tucker warned authorities are expecting a "warm up" towards the weekend, which could likely increase wildfire danger across the province.

Alberta is under a state of emergency, with the highest alert level in place.

Alberta's Premiere Danielle Smith announced the government will be providing financial aid to those residents who evacuated their homes. Nearly 30,000 have been evacuated.

More than 700 firefighters had been deployed and Alberta had requested a further 1,000 from other provinces, who were expected to arrive over the next week, officials said.

The provincial government also invited volunteers with firefighting skills to register with the province to help tackle the blazes.