Teen gunman kills three in New Mexico before police shoot him dead

An 18-year-old gunman shot three people to death and wounded several others, including two police officers, in a northwest New Mexico town on Monday before police shot him dead outside a church a short time later, police said.

The late-morning shooting unfolded in a residential area of Farmington, New Mexico, about 180 miles (290 km) northwest of Albuquerque, but few additional details from authorities were immediately available.

At least three civilians were killed in the shooting, and two officers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, Crum told reporters.

Crum said a total of nine people, not counting the suspect, were injured in the shooting, but it was not clear whether that tally included the three who died.