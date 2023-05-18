Prince Harry, wife Meghan in 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi

The incident involved half a dozen cars with blacked-out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, in danger, according to their spokesperson.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

The couple were shaken by the incident but otherwise unharmed.

On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the chase was "reckless and irresponsible."

"You shouldn't be speeding anywhere, but this city is densely populated. And I think all of us, I don't think many of us don't recall how his mom died. And it would be horrific to lose the innocent bystander during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well," said Adams.

The prince has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris in 1997.