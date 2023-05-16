Rudy Giuliani is sued by former aide for alleged sexual assault

"Giuliani presented himself as a generous employer and a hero," the complaint said. "He was neither... Through this case, Dunphy seeks a measure of justice from a man who thought his power and connections rendered him untouchable."

A spokesman for Giuliani had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit seeks at least $10 million in damages from Giuliani and three of his namesake companies.

Giuliani, 78, is also a former New York City mayor and Time magazine's 2001 Person of the Year who became known as "America's Mayor" for his response to the Sept. 11 attacks.