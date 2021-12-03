IOC announces second call with Peng Shuai, says it favors quiet diplomacy

The IOC defended how it has handled the matter, including its announcement Nov. 21 that IOC President Thomas Bach had held a half-hour video call with Peng. "We have taken a very human and person-centred approach to her situation," Thursday's statement said. "Since she is a three-time Olympian, the IOC is addressing these concerns directly with Chinese sports organizations."

The organization added that it was "using 'quiet diplomacy' which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters."

On Wednesday, human rights activists applauded the WTA for taking a different approach, making a decision that could represent millions in lost revenue.

"In good conscience, I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," WTA CEO Steve Simon wrote in his organization's statement Wednesday, adding that he was "greatly concerned" about the risks WTA players and staff could face if the WTA held tournaments in China in 2022.

"None of this is acceptable nor can it become acceptable," he wrote. "If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, then the basis on which the WTA was founded - equality for women - would suffer an immense setback. I will not and cannot let that happen to the WTA and its players."

Simon had threatened Nov. 18 to pull all WTA events from the country after Chinese state media circulated an email attributed to Peng in which she renounced her accusation that Zhang had pressured her into sex. Simon questioned the statement's authenticity and called for an independent investigation of her claims.

Chinese officials responded by sharing what it said was video of Peng dining with friends Nov. 20. A day later, officials set up a video call between Peng and Bach, who said he was satisfied that Peng was "fine." However, he did not determine whether she was able to speak or travel without government interference or intimidation. Human rights advocates sharply criticized Bach for using his stature as IOC president to shield the 2022 Olympics host as the hashtag #whereispengshuai gathered steam on social media.

The European Union joined the White House and the United Nations on Tuesday in calling for an investigation into Peng's allegations and disappearance from public life. Also Tuesday, senior IOC member Dick Pound denied that the organization had offered assurances about her safety after the original video call to avoid angering the host of the upcoming Games.

"That's complete nonsense . . . there was generalized concern about what may or may not have happened to her," Pound, the IOC's longest-serving member, told Reuters.

"So what the IOC did was very quietly put a little bit of an Olympic network together with our president, the chair of our Athletes' Commission, one of our senior members in China, and they got in touch with her and she was happy to be on the call."