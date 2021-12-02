WTA suspends tournaments in China due to fallout from Peng Shuais sexual assault allegation

While Chinese officials shared footage of Peng in recent days and on Nov. 21 arranged a video call with International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach, it remains unclear, Simon noted, that Peng is free and able to speak without interference or intimidation.

"In good conscience, I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," Simon wrote. " Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022.

"None of this is acceptable nor can it become acceptable. If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, then the basis on which the WTA was founded - equality for women - would suffer an immense setback. I will not and cannot let that happen to the WTA and its players.

China is preparing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in less than two months.