Man, 23, arrested for alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl he had a crush on

The arrest took place at the man’s house in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, after the victim’s mother filed a complaint at Bangkok’s Phahonyothin Police Station on November 1.

The mother told police that her daughter was seen with a bruise on her neck. The daughter then told her that the accused had sneaked in through the window and sexually assaulted her while she was asleep, before running away.

The investigation team gathered evidence and requested the court to provide an arrest warrant. The team then found that the accused had escaped to Hua Hin district. They tracked the man down and promptly arrested him on Wednesday, before taking him to Phahonyothin Police Station.

According to an initial inquiry, the accused admitted that he had travelled to Bangkok and met the victim, who was his friend’s neighbour. Both of them were in contact via Facebook for a couple of days before the accused allegedly conducted the crime.