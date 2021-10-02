Thu, October 14, 2021

American nabbed in Bangkok over rape allegations

A 37-year-old US national was arrested in Bangkok on Saturday morning for allegedly raping a 45-year-old Thai woman in Khon Kaen’s Muang district on September 27.

The place he was nabbed him condominium in Nana area of the capital. His name was Robert, but his surname is not revealed.

According to the police, the American had also attacked and raped a 12-year-old girl in the province, after attacking and raping the 45-year-old woman.

Published : October 02, 2021

