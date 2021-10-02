Students to start getting their Pfizer jabs from Monday onwards

Pfizer is the only brand approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration for children of this age group.
The department aims to inoculate 5.4 million students nationwide this month before schools reopen in November.
The time span between jabs is three to four weeks and the monitoring period is like that of other vaccines. All recipients are required to report their condition via the MorPhrom application.
Published : October 02, 2021
