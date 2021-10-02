Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Students to start getting their Pfizer jabs from Monday onwards

The drive to deliver Pfizer jabs to all students aged between 12 and 17 across the nation kicks off on Monday, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) announced earlier this week.

Pfizer is the only brand approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration for children of this age group.

The department aims to inoculate 5.4 million students nationwide this month before schools reopen in November.

The time span between jabs is three to four weeks and the monitoring period is like that of other vaccines. All recipients are required to report their condition via the MorPhrom application.

Related News

44 macaques saved from the dinner table in Sa Kaeo

Ex-governor, 12 other state officials behind Phuket encroachment scandal

Whale sharks greet divers at Koh Tao

Published : October 02, 2021

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.