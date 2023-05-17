'We are facing a perfect storm:' NYU Professor during AI hearing at US Congress

''We have unprecedented opportunities here, but we are also facing a perfect storm of corporate irresponsibility, widespread deployment, lack of adequate regulation and inherent unreliability. AI is among the most world-changing technologies ever, already changing things more rapidly than almost any technology in history,'' Marcus said.

During opening remarks, IBM Chief Privacy & Trust Officer Christina Montgomery said the systems 'were within our control' today. She urged Congress to focus regulation on areas with the potential to do the greatest societal harm.

''The era of AI cannot be another era of moving fast and breaking things, but we don't have to slam the brakes on innovation either. These systems are within our control today, as are the solutions. What we need at this pivotal moment is clear, reasonable policy and sound guardrails,'' she said.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, said AI would impact jobs.

''So there will be an impact on jobs. We try to be very clear about that. And I think it will require a partnership between the industry and the government, but mostly action by the government to figure out how we want to mitigate that. But I'm very optimistic about how great the jobs of the future will be,'' Altman said.