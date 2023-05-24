Republican DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential run

During the coronavirus pandemic, DeSantis became the national face of resistance to mask and vaccine mandates and has been a virulent critic of Dr Anthony Fauci, who headed the government’s Covid-19 response in both the Trump and Biden administrations.

In the months leading up to his presidential bid, DeSantis has toured the country, visiting states like Iowa and New Hampshire that will hold early presidential nominating contests next year and talking up his accomplishments in Florida.

When Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), one of Florida's biggest employers, opposed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law that limited discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools, DeSantis moved to strip the company of its self-governing status. Disney has since filed a federal lawsuit against the governor, accusing him of weaponizing the state government to retaliate against the company.

He has made crusading against what Republicans call “woke” education policies a centrepiece of his politics while supporting conservative candidates for local school boards.

"DeSantis has touched some hot-button cultural issues," Troy said, "but it looks to me like you need to touch some of the cultural issues in order to be able to win over the Republican electorate these days. The cultural issues, concerns about 'wokeism' and critical race theory and corporate wokeism I think are issues that really inflate the base and get the base excited. "

He backed a legislative measure that prohibits the teaching of "Critical Race Theory" – an academic doctrine that views U.S. history through the lens of oppression – in-state public schools despite little evidence it was being taught.

Republican lawmakers in Florida handed DeSantis a bevvy of conservative victories in its recent session: They expanded the state's school voucher program, prohibited the use of public money in sustainable investing, scrapped diversity programs at public universities, allowed for the permitless carry of concealed weapons and, perhaps most notably, banned almost all abortions in the state.

On the stump, DeSantis has a wholly different style than the bombastic Trump: low-key, buttoned-down and prone to favouring policy over personal attacks. His campaign speeches can sometimes feel like PowerPoint presentations.

Said Schiller: "We don't know if he has the charisma and the force and the camera-attractiveness to really make an impression on voters. And we're about to find out."

Analysts say he likely will try to walk a careful line between not denigrating Trump while making clear he favours many of the same policies with perhaps a steadier hand on the tiller.

"I do see him peeling off some of the Trump bases," said Schiller, "and being more appealing to Republicans who just really want a champion in the form of Donald Trump without the baggage of Donald Trump."

Reuters