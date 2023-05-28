'Speaker McCarthy and I reached a budget agreement in principle' - Biden

The deal would raise the debt limit for two years while capping spending over that time, claw back unused Covid funds, speed up the permitting process for some energy projects and includes some extra work requirements for food aid programs for poor Americans.

Biden and McCarthy held a 90-minute phone call earlier on Saturday evening to discuss the deal.

The deal will avert an economically destabilizing default, so long as they succeed in passing it through the narrowly divided Congress before the Treasury Department runs short of money to cover all its obligations, which it warned Friday (May 26) will occur if the debt ceiling is not raised by June 5.

Reuters