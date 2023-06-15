Fed leaves rates unchanged, sees two small hikes by end of 2023

Following a meeting of the Fed's policy-making Open Market Committee (FOMC), Powell said risks of inflation remain.

Speaking after the release of the Fed statement, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that as the Fed has paused rates, "we’ve covered a lot of ground and the full effects of our tightening have yet to be felt."

In an effort to balance risks to the economy with a still unresolved fight to control inflation, "holding the target (interest rate) range steady at the meeting allows the committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the rate-setting FOMC said in a unanimous policy statement issued at the end of its latest two-day meeting.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but signalled in new economic projections that borrowing costs will likely rise by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year as the US central bank reacted to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation.

Powell added nearly all Fed officials expect more rate rises this year, and he noted that even as officials have not decided what they will do with rates at coming meetings, the July FOMC gathering is a "live meeting" which could bring another rate increase.

Wednesday's decision to keep rates unchanged snapped a string of 10 consecutive rate hikes delivered as the Fed responded to the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years with a matching set of aggressive policy moves, including four outsized increases of three-quarters of a percentage point last year.